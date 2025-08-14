Not on stage – but stealing the show in China's latest livestream craze

On a bustling livestreaming stage, gift animations explode across the screen as viewer numbers skyrocket. In the shadows, a young woman in a pleated skirt and Mary Jane flats wields a 3-kilogram camera rig, capturing every dynamic move of the dancing hosts. For over an hour, her arms remain taut as she forcefully shakes, thrusts, and swings the camera, transforming the footage into a vibrant, living spectacle. This is Zhou Zhou, a 2005-born college student and part-time group livestreaming camera choreographer – a profession riding the wave of China's latest internet trend. Since entering the industry in March, she's gained 50,000 followers and helped her team's broadcasts go viral.

Group livestreaming, or tuánbō, features multiple performers dancing or singing together in a single broadcast and has become one of 2025's most popular formats. Its rapid growth has spawned new roles like camera choreographers, who specialize in enhancing the visual impact of live performances. "Basic moves like panning and tilting are just the start," Zhou Zhou told Cover News. "Real camera artistry lies in syncing with every beat, executing 360-degree spins, and nailing precise timing." Unlike traditional cinematography, this role embraces "violent aesthetics" – aggressive, high-energy movements that match the performers' intensity. Zhou Zhou's rise to fame was unexpected. She joined a group livestreaming company as a camera choreographer in March. In May, she launched a Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok) account documenting her work, occasionally streaming her camera choreography from a third-person perspective.

Her followers quickly surpassed 50,000, with her camera operation livestreams peaking at over 50,000 concurrent viewers – attracting 20 times the audience of the actual group live shows she was filming. On RedNote, clips of her intense camera work went viral, with one post garnering 140,000 likes. Viewers often remarked, "The camerawork looks more exhausting than the dancing!" Yet her success isn't just luck. The job demands strength – operating heavy stabilizer-camera setups – and endurance, with irregular hours and less than four days off monthly. Many quit within days, and few women last.

Zhou Zhou's signature style – sharp angle cuts, slapping the stabilizer, and pounding the lens to the beat – creates a striking contrast with her doll-like outfits, making her broadcasts visually captivating. The job has taken a toll on her health. In less than four months, stress led to hormonal imbalances, and learning new choreography for a boy group required her to design shots frame by frame. "When I couldn't handle it, I pushed through with painkillers," she admitted. Now, she suffers from knee fluid buildup and tendonitis.