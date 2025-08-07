Another green space opens to public in Shanghai, winning kudos

In the high summer of July, the opening of a once gated and railed green space adjacent to the Minhang District government compound marked yet another milestone in Shanghai's endeavor to make more green spaces accessible to residents at large. Sources from relevant authorities suggested that as of the end of July, the city had opened 162 green spaces formerly affiliated to government institutions to the public, including 47 pocket parks. The latest pocket park in question, Yulan Garden (Magnolia Garden), is located to the east of the Minhang government compound, at 6258 Humin Road, featuring Shanghai's city flower, the white magnolia. At the beginning of this year, the district authority proposed opening it to the public, after renovation and upgrade, making it Minhang's first affiliated institutional green space accessible to people this year. Renovations lasted from May to late June.

The park boasts a simplistic flower-shaped pergola, inlaid with images of white, red, and purple magnolias. Walking along the path can be an ethereal experience, thanks to the installation of a mist-emitting system that sprays mist for about 10 minutes at an interval of 10 minutes. On the gravel path are embedded more than 20 camphor wood stumps, with discernible growth rings. They also give off a pleasant fragrance unique to the tree. The flower vignette conjures up an at once antiquated yet natural atmosphere that is visually and olfactorily gratifying, perfect for relaxation. "In the renovation, we have kept intact the original tall arbors, with newly added species such as white and purple magnolias, all matched with carefully chosen low-lying plants that are shade-tolerant and require low-maintenance," explained a person who was in charge of the renovation.

With white magnolia a dominating element in the park, residents expect to fully enjoy the beauty of the city flower in all its artistic ramifications. Nor are plants and trees the only features. Along the leisure trail are a number of chairs for residents, whether engaged in morning exercises, afternoon reading, and neighborhood gatherings, or children enjoying themselves. "My child likes butterflies, of which there are many here. We have come almost every day since the renovation. Sometimes we also take a walk after dinner. The opening of government green spaces really benefits citizens!" said an aunt surnamed Ding, who lives nearby. Now open 24 hours a day for free, Yulan Park exemplifies Minhang's consistent effort in sharing more affiliated green spaces with residents. By the end of 2024, there were eight demonstration sites in the district, including the Minhang Campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Minggu Science and Technology Park. Soon-to-be opened sites this year also include the green space of the Wujing Town Community Service Center.

