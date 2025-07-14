The organizer of YE's rain-soaked Shanghai concert has issued a public apology after the rapper arrived over 40 minutes late and left early without addressing the crowd.

In a statement released on July 13, the organizer said the show's "core visual elements and smoke effects" failed to meet performance standards due to the downpour.

It added that YE's team insisted on maintaining "artistic integrity" and delayed the start in hopes of recalibrating the show.

"We deeply regret the situation," the statement read, while thanking fans for their "understanding and tolerance."

The July 12 concert, held at the 72,000-seat Shanghai Stadium, was scheduled for 7:30pm. Fans, left waiting in the rain, chanted "Refund" as the delay dragged on.

YE launched into the show without apology and exited the stage around 10pm without a goodbye.

Ticket prices for the show ranged from 980 to 2,680 yuan (US$370).

Public records show that the concert was organized by Shanghai Stellar Amber Group, a company founded on May 22, less than two months before the show, according to business database Tianyancha.