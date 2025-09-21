Famous Chinese pyrotechnic artist Cai Guoqiang and his sponsor today issued a public apology after his “Rising Dragon” art project in Gyantse, Xizang Autonomous Region, sparked widespread criticism over potential ecological damage on the fragile plateau.

The installation, staged on September 19, used gunpowder explosions to ignite three waves of colorful fireworks along a mountain ridge, intended to evoke the image of a dragon ascending into the sky.

In a statement, Cai admitted his team had been “inconsiderate” and said he sincerely accepted public criticism. “We indeed overlooked many aspects, and I deeply apologize,” he wrote.

Cai pledged to cooperate with independent institutions and government agencies to assess the project’s ecological impact and promised to take remedial actions if environmental harm was confirmed. “We will take practical steps to protect the Tibetan Plateau and act with deep respect for nature,” he said.

Arc’teryx, the outdoor brand that sponsored the project, also issued an apology, acknowledging that while the work aimed to highlight mountain culture, it “deviated during its execution.”

The company vowed to invite third-party environmental groups to conduct transparent assessments, to act on findings, and to accelerate its own plateau conservation initiatives. “Mere apologies are not enough,” Arc’teryx said.

Despite organizers’ assurances that they used biodegradable materials and adopted measures such as livestock relocation and post-event vegetation repair, experts cast doubt on the effectiveness.

In Xizang’s low-oxygen, low-temperature conditions, biodegradable residues may linger for decades, with risks of pigments leaching into frozen soil and water systems. Loud explosions, with sound waves traveling more than 10 kilometers, may also have disturbed endangered species such as Tibetan antelope and snow leopards.

Ecologists warned that “restorative” soil-turning could backfire, damaging the plateau’s thin 10–15 cm organic topsoil layer and accelerating erosion, with vegetation recovery potentially taking decades.

Cultural critics said the spectacle clashed with Tibetan beliefs that revere sacred mountains and avoid loud disturbances, accusing Cai of “trampling local knowledge under the name of art.” Others dismissed the golden pyrotechnics as “tacky spectacle” that sacrificed ecology for 15 minutes of visual shock.

The controversy has also struck a blow to Arc’teryx’s brand image. The company, known for promoting “leave no trace” outdoor ethics, is now facing a consumer backlash, with some pledging to boycott the brand entirely.

Cai Guoqiang, born in 1957 in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, is renowned for his explosive artworks, including gunpowder paintings, pyrotechnic displays, and large-scale installations. His work "Footprints," featured at the 2008 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony, gained international acclaim.

Arc'teryx, owned by Amer Sports, posted a 36 percent revenue jump last year to US$2.194 billion (15.6 billion yuan), according to Amer's 2024 annual report.