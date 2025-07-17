Shanghai to host 2025 World Rowing Championships

Shanghai is to host the 2025 World Rowing Championships from September 21 to 28, the first time the world-class event has been held in China. Taking place at the Shanghai Aquatic Sports Center in Qingpu District, it's also the city's highest-profile international sporting event of the year, set to draw over 1,200 athletes from around 60 countries. Chinese actor and fashion icon Hu Bing has been named the official promotional ambassador.

In the lead-up to the championships, local retail giant Bailian Group has launched a citywide campaign to build momentum and welcome global visitors. Its Summer Trend Festival, part of the "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season, kicked off on Wednesday at Fotografiska Shanghai by Suzhou Creek and will run through September – timed to coincide with the rowing event. The festival includes themed events, retail perks, and entertainment across Bailian's major malls. Ticket holders, athletes, and international guests can redeem Bailian gift cards at participating locations, offering an easy way to experience the city's fashion and food culture.

