Shanghai is to host the 2025 World Rowing Championships from September 21 to 28, the first time the world-class event has been held in China.
Taking place at the Shanghai Aquatic Sports Center in Qingpu District, it's also the city's highest-profile international sporting event of the year, set to draw over 1,200 athletes from around 60 countries.
Chinese actor and fashion icon Hu Bing has been named the official promotional ambassador.
In the lead-up to the championships, local retail giant Bailian Group has launched a citywide campaign to build momentum and welcome global visitors. Its Summer Trend Festival, part of the "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season, kicked off on Wednesday at Fotografiska Shanghai by Suzhou Creek and will run through September – timed to coincide with the rowing event.
The festival includes themed events, retail perks, and entertainment across Bailian's major malls. Ticket holders, athletes, and international guests can redeem Bailian gift cards at participating locations, offering an easy way to experience the city's fashion and food culture.
Bailian is also hosting the "Playful Summer Sports & Music Festival" across four flagship shopping centers – First Yaohan, Bailian Youyicheng, Bailian Nanfang, and Bailian Xijiao – featuring dodgeball tournaments, night sports parties, and interactive experiences designed to tie into the spirit of the rowing championships.
To cater to international visitors, Bailian has rolled out a global version of its "iBailian" mini-program via the "Easy Go" platform, supporting English navigation, foreign card payments, tax refunds, and location services. Special promotions also offer gift cards for qualifying duty-free purchases before departure.
With elite sports on the water and immersive experiences on land, Shanghai is turning the 2025 World Rowing Championships into a full-blown celebration of global culture and commerce.