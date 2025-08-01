In a small kitchen tucked behind the crowds of Shanghai's Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, a master chef gently shapes a mooncake with a wooden mold passed down for generations.

Down the hall, an artisan mixes herbs for a traditional medicinal paste. These are part of a working classroom where heritage meets modern life.

A new training center was launched on Thursday in Shanghai to protect and promote the 22 traditional skills rooted in the history and culture of Nanjing Road E., one of Shanghai's most iconic shopping streets.

The skills include vegetarian cuisine from the famous GODLY restaurant; tailoring by Baromon, which served both locals and foreign customers for decades; and inkstick crafting by Cao Sugong, used by generations of Chinese scholars and calligraphers.

Local dishes like boiled chicken, Cantonese mooncakes, and glutinous rice cakes are also featured, along with techniques in traditional medicine and food preservation.