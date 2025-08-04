A century-old villa in Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District will be auctioned on August 13, with a starting price of 150 million yuan (US$20.9 million), according to a notice on the Alibaba auction platform.

The house at 532 Yuyuan Road was built in 1924 and is part of the Liulin Villa residential complex, which includes 11 historic garden villas.

The property has appeared in popular Chinese TV dramas such as "Nothing But Thirty" and "Your Home is My Business."

The villa covers a land area of about 850 square meters. It features two floors and a 500-square-meter garden. The starting price comes out to more than 430,000 yuan for each of the villa's 347 square meters.

The auction will follow an open bidding process with no reserve price. Bidders must pay a deposit of 15 million yuan.

The winning bidder must sign a sales contract within 10 days and pay 30 percent of the sales price.