Apple's latest product launch marked what many are calling its "boldest design move" in recent years, introducing devices like the ultra-thin iPhone Air and AI-driven AirPod features. However, questions remain about its potential to create a ripple effect in China, the world's largest consumer electronics and smartphone market.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook at the company's launch event this week praised new models as the "biggest leap ever for the iPhone." The new lineup includes the iPhone Air; the iPhone 17 Pro series with an upgraded screen and camera, and a 2TB storage option; and AI-powered AirPods.

In China, orders for the new iPhones began on Friday, with sales set to start on September 19. Yet, the Chinese market is a unique and challenging landscape, with local competitors rapidly advancing their own deeply integrated AI functionalities.

According to IDC analyst Guo Tianxiang, Chinese consumers have shown strong interest in the new major design and hardware overhaul in iPhones, but the iPhone Air's ultra-slim design will likely attract "only a thin slice of early adopters." More importantly, Apple's lag in on-device AI features is becoming a significant challenge in China as local rivals race ahead with deeply integrated, China-specific intelligence.

Apple's diminishing market buzz is also telling. Once dominating online consumer attention in China, the company's much-hyped annual launch of new products now shares the limelight with similar events staged by domestic rivals Huawei and Xiaomi.

Despite its high-end positioning, Apple faces stiff competition from domestic brands. In the second quarter, Huawei reclaimed the top position in the Chinese smartphone market with a market share of 18.1 percent, followed by Vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi and Apple, according to IDC.

This is compounded by complex geopolitical factors, including Apple's manufacturing shift to India because of US tariffs, which inevitably could impact consumer sentiment. Furthermore, compliance with Chinese regulations has led to the absence or delay of certain features, including some related to artificial intelligence.

Popular tech blogger Mio said he is considering purchasing an iPhone 17 in Hong Kong or Singapore to access all the features.