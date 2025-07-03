Every night in a brightly lit underground passage in southwest China's Chongqing, a 39-year-old man livestreams himself dancing clumsily to viral songs — not for fame, but to save his 5-year-old daughter's life.
Hou Jian, known as "Xinyue's Dad" on Douyin, China's TikTok, has been dancing for nearly three hours each night since January to raise money for his daughter's treatment for neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer.
His unpolished moves and raw determination have moved thousands of viewers, who flood his livestream with encouraging messages like "Stay strong!" and "Get well soon!" — along with donations.
At 9:15pm, Hou begins his broadcast in a subway tunnel in Chongqing's Yuzhong District, where the echoing acoustics draw passersby.
Drenched in sweat within minutes, he dances nonstop until past 11pm, fearing that pausing will make viewers leave. "If I stop, they'll swipe away," he says.
Bowing deeply to the camera, he pleads: "Brothers and sisters, if you don't know my story, please check my videos." His voice strains over the blaring music, but he refuses to let his exhaustion show.
Hou's family hails from the city's Wulong District. He and his wife used to work in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, leaving their 5-year-old daughter Xinyue in the care of her grandmother, Chongqing-based media outlet Shangyou News reported.
During last year's summer vacation, the couple noticed that their daughter had a swollen belly and a poor appetite. Xinyue was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, and the tumor in her body had a diameter of over 18 centimeters.
Neuroblastoma is a malignant tumor commonly found in children, known as the "king of childhood cancers" due to its low cure rate and high treatment costs.
Since July 2024, Xinyue has undergone three surgeries, 20 rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and multiple blood transfusions.
Currently, Xinyue needs to receive immunotherapy. A 10-milliliter dose of the drug costs 40,000 yuan (US$5,583), and she needs a total of 28 doses, according to an independent video blogger "I Am Siyang"(我是四羊).
After their daughter was diagnosed, the couple quit their jobs in succession to accompany her for medical treatment, and their savings quickly depleted.
In January, Hou returned to Chongqing. Inspired by other fathers who livestreamed to raise money for their sick children, he taught himself popular dance moves and turned the subway tunnel into his stage.
Hou said he is neither a good livestreamer, as he has no special skills, nor good at speaking. He can only keep dancing to show his sincerity and determination.
Although he doesn't know how long he needs to dance to afford a 10-milliliter dose of the drug, he knows he is a father and his daughter's only hope.
His efforts have given him increasing visibility. His fan group has grown, many of whom are also parents of ailing children. "They cheer me on, and many give rewards to Xinyue, encouraging me to keep going," Hou noted.
Hou says that he will continue to livestream his dances to raise money for his daughter's medical expenses while taking care of her. "I know the possible outcomes, but I'll fight for more opportunities for her. I want to keep her by my side for as long as possible."