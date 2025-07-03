Every night in a brightly lit underground passage in southwest China's Chongqing, a 39-year-old man livestreams himself dancing clumsily to viral songs — not for fame, but to save his 5-year-old daughter's life.

Hou Jian, known as "Xinyue's Dad" on Douyin, China's TikTok, has been dancing for nearly three hours each night since January to raise money for his daughter's treatment for neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer.

His unpolished moves and raw determination have moved thousands of viewers, who flood his livestream with encouraging messages like "Stay strong!" and "Get well soon!" — along with donations.

At 9:15pm, Hou begins his broadcast in a subway tunnel in Chongqing's Yuzhong District, where the echoing acoustics draw passersby.

Drenched in sweat within minutes, he dances nonstop until past 11pm, fearing that pausing will make viewers leave. "If I stop, they'll swipe away," he says.

Bowing deeply to the camera, he pleads: "Brothers and sisters, if you don't know my story, please check my videos." His voice strains over the blaring music, but he refuses to let his exhaustion show.