The United Nations has officially designated 44 Chinese traditions as world cultural heritage. This series examines how each of them defines what it means to be Chinese.

In the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and parts of west China, a traditional form of singing enables one person to produce multiple tones at the same time.

This is Khoomei, also called Hooliin Chor or "throat harmony." In 2009, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added it to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Khoomei allows one singer to produce a low drone and one or more whistle‑like overtones simultaneously. Singers shape their mouth and tongue while keeping tension in the throat to bring out these harmonics. A listener may hear something like a cello and piccolo singing together.

Khoomei's roots can be traced to shamanic imitation of birds, rivers, wind and mountains. It likely began more than 1,000 years ago in the Altai region of central Asia. The word Khoomei refers to the pharynx, highlighting the throat‑based vocal technique.

There are two main styles: Kharkhiraa, or the deep, growl‑like tone beneath the drone, and Isgeree, or whistled Khoomei, with high, flute‑like harmonics above the drone.

Traditionally, Khoomei is tied to sacred rituals and communal life. Singers perform at horse races, archery contests, wrestling festivals, ancestral rites and large banquets. Songs express respect for nature, ancestors and heroes.

In nomadic communities, singers sometimes perform at dusk to calm animals. The low vibrations soothe nervous horses before herders take them to pasture.