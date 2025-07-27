Shanghai is strengthening its push in artificial intelligence by supporting young professionals through new initiatives at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

A new start-up base for overseas returnees for AI and a national youth challenge connecting university students with industry problems has been launched in Xuhui District over the weekend.

The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base for Returned Talented Personnel was unveiled at the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, an incubator that hosts more than 100 AI start-ups. It was launched during the NextGen Returnee Voices Tech Exchange Forum of WAIC on Sunday.

The base is designed to support young Chinese professionals returning from overseas by offering workspace, funding access, and resources to turn research into applications.