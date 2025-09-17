Eight months. That's all it took for one cancer drug to go from computer code to clinical trials, thanks to artificial intelligence shaving years and huge costs from a process that used to take a decade or more. In the escalating biotech rivalry between the US and China, Shanghai's algorithm-powered labs are showing that speed may be the most potent advantage of all.

Chinese biotech startups are applying AI technology to the laboratory to challenge Western dominance in pharmaceuticals. For investors, regulators and scientists, the race is no longer just about the next miracle cure. It's about who can train machines to find it first.

Drug discovery has always been a high-stakes game, with only a handful of the millions of possible chemical compounds ever finding their way into a pill bottle. Now, machine-learning models can scan vast molecular libraries in minutes, spotting patterns no human eye could catch. The software doesn't just flag promising molecules. It can also predict how a drug might be absorbed and metabolized, and what possible harmful side effects may result.

"AI will not replace scientists," said Jeff He, chief executive of TandemAI. "But in the future, no scientist or pharma companies will work without it."

He added that structure-cased drug design is still required and physics-based models remain the most trustworthy predictors, but generative AI can speed up drug design and spark new ideas.

Founded in Shanghai in 2021, TandemAI combines generative AI, physics-based modeling and high-performance computing to speed up early-stage drug discovery. The company sells its platform to pharma partners while running a modest in-house pipeline. It calls itself a toolmaker in China's push to cut research costs and timelines.

TandemAI is not alone. Across Shanghai, startups are beginning to show that AI drug pipelines can deliver more than promises.

In June, Shanghai-based Insilico Medicine and researchers at Beijing's Peking Union Medical College Hospital reported in Nature Medicine magazine on early clinical data for an AI-designed therapy for a form of pulmonary fibrosis, making it the fastest-moving AI drug yet.

Alex Zhavoronkov, founder and chief executive of Insilico, said in a company statement that the drug, called Rentosertib, showed a manageable safety profile and "exemplifies AI's transformative potential in accelerating drug discovery."

The scope goes far beyond small-molecule pills. Shanghai's Lingang Laboratory recently unveiled OriGene, a virtual system designed to tackle drug discovery's hardest step – picking the right target. A target is like the "command center" of a disease, often a faulty protein, and choosing the wrong one is the reason why more than half of clinical trials fail.

OriGene mimics how scientists think, sifting through data and literature. Early tests suggest it can spot promising cancer targets more reliably than existing AI models or even human experts.