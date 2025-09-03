Pacifiers for grown-ups: China's latest stress fix

Forget Squishies or fidget toys – China's latest stress-busting accessory is straight out of the nursery: pacifiers for grown-ups. Scroll through social media and you'll find adults popping pastel soothers into their mouths – at parties, in offices, or even on livestreams – all in the name of stress relief.

The fad has exploded online, with hashtags drawing more than 200 million views. "At gatherings, not having a pacifier makes you look out of touch," one user quipped in a viral post. That buzz has turned into brisk business. On e-commerce platforms, adult pacifiers sell for anywhere from 10 yuan (US$1.4) to over 500 yuan, with top brands moving up to 50,000 units a month, according to media outlet The Cover News. Shoppers can choose from glow-in-the-dark versions, Disney-branded novelties, or sleek "bedtime comfort" designs aimed squarely at young urbanites.

For many, the accessory doubles as a quirky coping tool. "Working until 2am feels less crushing when I've got one," a user confessed. Another claimed, "It stopped me from lighting up a cigarette – day 15 of quitting, thanks to the pacifier." The trend is going global, too. According to ifeng.com, Google Trends data shows global searches for adult pacifier have surged 300 percent since early August. But the craze is sparking plenty of side-eye and warnings. Merchants tout benefits like "relieving anxiety" and "reducing teeth grinding," but psychologists dismiss most assertions as marketing spin. "Claims that pacifiers prevent teeth grinding are misleading," Tang Caomin, a dental specialist at West China College of Stomatology, said in an interview with The Cover News. "Grinding mainly affects the molars, but pacifiers only engage the front teeth." Material and sleep safety are also concerns. Around 30 percent of adult pacifiers sold online lack proper labeling, and cheap versions can release harmful chemicals. Using them during sleep could also block airways or lead to accidental inhalation. Long-term use – more than three hours daily over a year – can shift tooth positions and even cause open bite malformations. "Even adult jaws aren't immune to constant pressure," Tang warned.