The Shanghai Archives released a new book at this year's Shanghai Book Fair on Friday, featuring more than 50 rarely seen photos that freeze moments of the city's daily life.

The new book, titled "Shanghai Citizens' Life Memories," offers a fresh look at the city's everyday life and history.

It pairs the historic images with personal narratives and local art, creating a rich tapestry of urban life.

The selected photos were culled from a trove of more than 16,000 images amassed by Xinmin Evening News and local archival institutions.

They capture beloved scenes: wet markets bustling with shoppers, neighbors chatting in alleyways, families strolling through parks, and festival celebrations – moments woven into the collective memory of generations of residents.

The book features 20 articles under three themes – flavors, memories, and city records – combining residents' accounts, rare archives, and 20 color comic pieces by artist Luo Xixian. Luo said his work centers on "the everyday lives of ordinary people and their memories of the city."