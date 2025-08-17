The Shanghai Archives released a new book at this year's Shanghai Book Fair on Friday, featuring more than 50 rarely seen photos that freeze moments of the city's daily life.
The new book, titled "Shanghai Citizens' Life Memories," offers a fresh look at the city's everyday life and history.
It pairs the historic images with personal narratives and local art, creating a rich tapestry of urban life.
The selected photos were culled from a trove of more than 16,000 images amassed by Xinmin Evening News and local archival institutions.
They capture beloved scenes: wet markets bustling with shoppers, neighbors chatting in alleyways, families strolling through parks, and festival celebrations – moments woven into the collective memory of generations of residents.
The book features 20 articles under three themes – flavors, memories, and city records – combining residents' accounts, rare archives, and 20 color comic pieces by artist Luo Xixian. Luo said his work centers on "the everyday lives of ordinary people and their memories of the city."
Mi Wei from the Shanghai Archives said the book weaves together grand history with the small everyday details of millions of residents' lives – elements that "stir readers' memories" of bygone eras.
The book launch drew in local residents, who shared personal memories tied to the book's stories. Their recollections underscored how the past and present of Shanghai are deeply interwined.
"Shanghai is an international city. Living here, I feel safe and find it convenient and clean. People are stylish," said Italian content creator Alessandro Giustozz.
Married to a Shanghai native, Giustozz even spoke in the local dialect as he gushed about his love for the city's "Four Heavenly Kings" breakfast staples, particularly salty soy milk with chili oil.
"I will recommend the Bund and Lujiazui to foreign visitors, and also old Shanghai spots like Yuyuan Garden, Huanghe Road snacks, and shikumen lane houses," he added.
The city archives said the book preserves the "collective memory" of Shanghai while fostering a strong sense of pride in the city.