The Shanghai Education Commission confirmed on Thursday that tests are being conducted on samples of shrimp and scrambled eggs supplied to local schools, with results expected within a week.

The commission noted that it had received complaints regarding the quality of this dish, which was provided for lunch on Monday by Shanghai Lujie Industrial Development Co., a well-known supplier of student meals in the city.

In response to the complaints, the commission said it had worked alongside market supervisory authorities to carry out an immediate on-site inquiry. Samples of the meal and its raw ingredients have been sent to two accredited testing firms, the Shanghai Institute of Quality Inspection and Technical Research Co and Shanghai Zhongwei Testing Technology Co, for analysis.

To enhance campus food safety, the commission has proposed several initiatives. It plans to gather feedback from children and parents, improve food safety measures, and enforce the regulation requiring school principals to dine with students.

Additionally, the commission aims to bolster the role of parent committees in overseeing food safety, expand options on school menus, and improve meal quality. It also committed to collaborating with relevant organizations to strengthen oversight of school food providers.

The panel issued an open invitation for public participation in monitoring activities, highlighting a collective commitment to safeguard students' health.