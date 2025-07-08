Driven by urbanization and industrial upgrading, Nanxiang Intelligent Enterprise Headquarters Park in Jiading, an industrial park transformed from idle old factories, is now a popular destination for businesses.

Its transformation path and service model have set a benchmark for industry-city integration in Shanghai.

The park, along with six other parks across the city, was recently awarded the title of "Shanghai Demonstration Zone for Innovative Development of Service Industries."

The park was originally an old industrial plant built in the last century, once facing challenges such as outdated facilities and industrial hollowing-out. The park adopted a dual-driven strategy of "spatial activation and industrial aggregation," turning the industrial rust belt into a creative hub.

The story of G-Face's moving vividly exemplifies the park's transformation. Seven years ago, this renowned design company only considered locating in the city center.

"We were attracted by the park's renovation potential," said Han Lu, administrative manager of the company. "Every detail here tells the history of industry, while also offering unlimited possibilities for creative design."

After settling in, the company leveraged its professional expertise to transform the old plant into a creative workshop integrating industrial, zen, and other diverse styles.

It has not only become a beloved office space for employees but also a popular photo spot for clients.

The park has now formed a relatively complete cultural and creative industry chain.

More than 130 cultural and creative enterprises, involving architectural design, brand planning, and digital media, account for over 70 percent of all settled enterprises.

These businesses empower and collaborate with each other, jointly forming a vibrant creative industry cluster.

"When we decided to establish a subsidiary in Jiading, the park helped us complete the entire process of site selection, registration, and decoration in just two months, giving us confidence to develop better here," said Zhang Haijun, a company representative.