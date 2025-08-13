Almost 70 'Shanghai Summer'activities to be held in Jiading

Dai Yixin / Ti Gong

Nearly 70 activities of the 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season will be held in Jiading District until October, ensuring residents and tourists diverse consumption experiences. The activities encompass business, culture, sports and agriculture. Nanxiang Mega InCity shopping mall and Disney China will organize the Disney Frozen Summer Snow Festival until September 14, giving shoppers an exceptional summer experience. The event has realistically recreated the Kingdom of Arendelle's summer celebration mood and allows visitors to "travel" from midsummer to winter. A summer music event on Anting Ancient Street includes night markets, handicrafts and outdoor movies for pleasure. At Jiabei Country Park, visitors can enjoy the 7th Straw Culture Festival, lotus-themed events, night bike trips and other agricultural consumption experiences.

Yang Yujie / Ti Gong

Grape culture festival The 25th Shanghai Malu Grape Culture Festival and the Summer Tourism Season of the Jiading District Tourism Festival were held at Malu Grape Theme Park recently as part of the 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season. Ten activities such as film screening, art exhibitions and rural reading will be held. The "Future Orchard" program was launched during the opening ceremony to improve the digital transformation and upgrading of the grape industry.

Yang Yujie / Ti Gong

Copper plate etching An exhibition of 76 copper plate etching is underway at the Jiading Museum till September 18 to provide a rare glimpse into the society, economy and culture of the 19th-century Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Copper plate etching, often known as "Western copper plate etching," originated in the 15th century. It is an intaglio printing process that uses copper plates to generate designs that are carved with tools or etched with acid. The works on show are by British artist Thomas Allom. Though Allom never visited China, he developed artistic renderings based on others' sketches. He depicted 19th-century Chinese urban life, including barbers with poles wandering the streets, street performers, hardworking boatmen and farmers.

Lotus and waterlily Guyi Garden, the venue for the 12th Shanghai Lotus and Waterlily Exhibition, is in full bloom with over 500 lotus and 150 waterlily varieties. Layers of green foliage flutter in the breeze, intersperse with pink and white flowers, creating a lovely image. The entire lotus pond is like a flowing ink painting, and tourists who stroll around it feel like they were in a fairyland. This year, around 400 varieties and over 2,000 pots of lotus flowers are shown on the vast lawn area, with the remaining 100 varieties distributed in the pond planting area. Lotus blooms from June to September. On the other hand, in the waterlily exhibition area, many tropical waterlilies lie gently on the water surface, with rich colors, displaying their lovely appeal in peace. "Compared with temperate waterlilies, tropical waterlilies are characterized by rich colors, commonly including blue, purple and deep red," said Liu Amei, head of the Shanghai Lotus Research Institute. The tropical waterlilies are scheduled to bloom until October.

Shopping gala Nanxiang Mega InCity:5th anniversary celebration Through September 14, the landmark shopping mall in Nanxiang Town will celebrate its 5th anniversary by hosting a variety of themed activities designed to provide consumers with a magical summer experience. Among them, the Disney Frozen Summer Snow Festival will make its China's mainland debut, bringing consumers an unforgettable summer experience. The event site not only recreates the classic summer celebration atmosphere of the Kingdom of Arendelle but also allows consumers to experience the unique feel of "traveling" from midsummer to winter. Zhouqiao Scenic Area: Summer night garden party This activity features intangible cultural heritage, cultural and creative products, folk activities and local food in the form of a summer night market and enables citizens and tourists to experience traditional Chinese culture. Jiading Baolong Plaza: Flower art exhibition Through the end of August, the flower art festival will integrate natural aesthetics with urban culture, and include an open-air cinema and concert. Waigang Town: Bazaar It will relive childhood memories with open-air movies, and people will experience the charm of handicrafts and performances. A traditional Chinese medicine night market will be held in October. Jiabei Country Park: Series activities The 2025 Straw Culture Festival, from September 23 to late October, will create an immersive rice field carnival integrating art appreciation, interactive experience and cultural consumption. A 6.5-kilometer night ride route around the park is open every Wednesday and Saturday evening. There are also summer camps with cycling and paddleboarding for children.

Tourism highlights The 2025 Jiading Tourism Festival has kicked off and will run through October 8. There are 88 activities in five sections. Let's check out some of the exciting events! • 2025 Nanxiang Guochao Festival Dates: September 30-October 26 Venue: Nanxiang Ancient Town It will be held in Nanxiang Ancient Town along with the 19th Shanghai Nanxiang Xiaolongbao Culture Exhibition. The event will launch a series of themed activities, like a grand xiaolongbao (small steamed buns) feast. It interprets new ways to celebrate guochao (China-chic) in the ancient town and continuously explores new scenarios for cultural and tourism consumption, creating a charming feast for visitors. • 2025 Shanghai Confucius Culture Festival Dates: September 21-October 8 Venue: Jiading Confucian Temple The festival focusing on Shanghai-style culture and intangible cultural heritage will feature a series of themed activities. It reflects Jiading's humanistic tradition of valuing education and passing down poetry and etiquette, promoting the innovative development and creative transformation of excellent traditional Chinese culture, and creating a cultural feast with ideological, innovative, artistic and mass characteristics. • The 3rd Yuanxiang Lake Beer Carnival – Xiyun Building Beer & Chill Season Dates: Through August 30 Venue: Xiyun Building This carnival features "craft beer + special food + music + amusement interactions." Through activities such as watching live events, electronic music shows, open-air movies and Nan'an Night Market, citizens and tourists will fully experience summer nightlife with the integration of food, festivals, creativity, culture and tourism. It connects various consumption scenarios and further enriches the nightlife experiences of citizens. • Jiading Tourism Festival Summer Season Dates: Through August 31 Venues: Across the district The summer season of the Jiading Tourism Festival consists of five themed activity sections. It focuses on summer cultural and tourism consumption hotspots such as ancient town tourism, urban night tours, flower appreciation and outings, city walks and parent-child study tours, and stimulates the new vitality of the "summer economy."