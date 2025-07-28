Fin+AI is expected to turn the traditionally "cold" financial industry into a more warm-hearted sector, which should, however, be alert about "AI illusions" that may put security in the shadow, participants said during the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai.

"The financial industry, in nature, is similar to other services sectors such as health care, senior care and education that connect with people and aim at creating a better life," said Wang Zhiheng, president of Agricultural Bank of China, at the AI-Finance Leadership Forum.

"With the facilitation of artificial intelligence, we hope to raise the temperature of the industry and make it more human-oriented," Wang added.

For example, some banks have used AI technologies to streamline operational process and liberated employees from daily repetitive work such as data entry and file sorting. Also, some have tailor-made their services with AI to find people in more urgent need for funds.

In collaboration with East China Normal University, Agricultural Bank of China unveiled a large model at the conference that can produce a 120,000-word credit report within 30 seconds, compared with one week's time for an experienced analyst to complete. This model, called Smith RM, has been put under a pilot run for three months at the bank, and it has helped shorten the average approval time for loans to 11 minutes from 5.7 working days.

"Thus our staffers have more time to serve people and interact with them to understand their needs," Wang noted.

Also at the forum, Bank of Shanghai released an AI-powered mobile software, which can recognize mandarin and local Shanghai dialect simply through voices. The software can "predict" user preferences, and is friendlier to seniors as there is no need for typing.