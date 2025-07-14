A Chinese beverage empire is under public scrutiny after a high-profile inheritance lawsuit involving Wahaha heiress Zong Fuli and three individuals claiming to be her half-siblings made headlines on July 13.

The case quickly shot to the top of trending topics on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Zong Fuli, the only publicly acknowledged daughter of Wahaha founder Zong Qinghou who passed away in February 2024, is now the company's chairwoman. She is being sued in Hong Kong by three individuals claiming to be her half-siblings.

The plaintiffs are Jacky Zong, Jessie Zong, and Jerry Zong, who are demanding equal inheritance rights and a share of a family trust reportedly worth US$1.8 billion.

The trio's mother is reportedly Du Jianying, a former senior executive at Wahaha.

The legal action centers on a trust account allegedly set up at HSBC in Hong Kong under Zong Qinghou's instructions. According to court filings, the trust held approximately US$1.8 billion at the start of 2024, with around US$1.1 million withdrawn as of May last year.

The plaintiffs are calling for the account to be frozen and are asking the court to compel Zong Fuli to distribute accrued interest and compensate for any financial losses from prior withdrawals.

Their lawyer claims Zong Qinghou privately acknowledged their lineage before his death and verbally assured them they would not be excluded from inheritance arrangements, Yangtze Evening Post reported.

Bloomberg reported that Zong Fuli's lawyer said she doesn't accept the evidence.

Wahaha Group has declined to comment, describing the lawsuit as a "private family affair" unrelated to the company's operations.