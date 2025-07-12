Asian investors are tending to dismiss every twist and turn in US President Donald Trump's erratic tariff policies, focusing on issues closer to home and leading stock markets to weekly gains. Foreign funds seeking a safe haven are flowing into Asia.

South Korea's Kospi, for example, jumped 4.3 percent in the past five trading days despite a letter from Trump warning of a 25 percent tariff if a trade deal isn't cut with the US by an August 1 deadline. Japan's Nikkei rose on Tuesday after Tokyo received a similar letter, though the index was down 0.4 percent on the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index in China surged 1.2 percent in the week, even as Chinese officials continued to criticize US tariff policy and accuse Trump of bully tactics with trading partners. The index ended at 3,510.8, the first time above the key technical level of 3,500 in three and a half years, on strength in financial shares, especially in the brokerage sector.

"With Trump seemingly a bit impatient, investors are getting back on regular tracks and ignoring the unpredictable," said Huang Wentao, an economist at Citic Securities.