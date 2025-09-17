A 52-year-old woman in Hangzhou has died after accidentally coming into contact with discarded "bone-melting water," better known as hydrofluoric acid, on September 9.

The victim, surnamed Tu, collapsed while walking near an open lot on Xianlin Middle Road after stepping onto the chemical, her daughter wrote on social media. She was turned away by two hospitals before finally being admitted to the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, where she was diagnosed with hydrofluoric acid poisoning.

Despite intensive treatment, including the use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), Tu succumbed to heart and lung failure in the early hours of September 14.

The incident drew grim comparisons to AMC's drama "Breaking Bad," in which chemistry teacher Walter White infamously used the acid to dissolve bodies. In reality, hydrofluoric acid is a highly corrosive, toxic substance capable of penetrating skin, destroying soft tissue, decalcifying bone, and disrupting nerve function.

Police have opened an investigation and the city's environmental department has neutralized the site.

Officials told news outlet The Cover that inquiries into the source of the acid are ongoing.

Hydrofluoric acid, a water solution of hydrogen fluoride, is widely used in semiconductors, electronics, glassmaking, and metal processing, but is considered among the most dangerous industrial chemicals. Even small amounts can cause deep tissue damage and fatal systemic poisoning.

Yet the chemical remains widely available online in China. A Guangzhou Daily investigation found multiple e-commerce vendors openly selling hydrofluoric acid for as little as 8 yuan (US$1), with thousands of purchases recorded. Sellers market it for cleaning glass, ceramics, and metals, but most listings offer only minimal safety guidance — such as "wear gloves" and "wash with water if exposed" — while omitting critical warnings about ventilation, protective masks, and proper storage.