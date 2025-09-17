An online post claiming that foreign exchange students were assigned to a girls’ dormitory at Chongqing University of Technology sparked concerns this week.

The university issued a statement yesterday clarifying the situation.

The school expanded its exchange program this year, enrolling about 300 students from 37 countries. On orientation day, about 30 male students were temporarily placed on the second to fourth floors of Dormitory 6 because furniture for their designated Dormitory 16 had not yet arrived. The floors were previously vacant.

Since the fifth to eighth floors of Dormitory 6 are used by female students, the university implemented strict elevator controls and stationed staff to manage access.

By 5pm yesterday, the 30 male exchange students had been relocated to Dormitory 16.

The university expressed regret for the misunderstanding and any inconvenience caused to students.