Samba's passionate steps ignited audience's enthusiasm, waltz's elegant spins told romantic stories, jazz's free rhythms revealed artistic souls, and hip-hop's creative bursts interpreted the spirit of the young generation...

A group of American dancers from primary schools, high schools, and universities recently performed on a dopamine-styled stage with strong visual impact.

It was part of a China-US campus youth cultural exchange event held at the Shanghai Art & Design Academy. The event invited the Utah youth dance group from the United States to China, creating a cultural exchange gala.

Students from the Shanghai Art & Design Academy amazed the audiences with a classical dance, full of oriental charm.

"Everything here is fascinating. Whether it's the campus environment full of design sense or the exquisite artworks of teachers and students, we are all amazed," said Duncan Osborn, a member of the Utah dance troupe. "The professional standards of Chinese dancers and artists are admirable, and their performances and creations have given us great artistic inspiration."