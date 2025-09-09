A youth mental health support initiative was recently launched in Shanghai to build a global ecosystem for youth mental well-being.

The initiative, called "Oasis of the Mind" and unveiled by United Nations officials and international experts, aims to foster a global support network for young people's mental well-being and usher in a new phase of global youth mental health management.

It will integrate the UN's global network resources, the academic research strengths, and the practical experience of different countries in mental health services to provide comprehensive support for youngsters.