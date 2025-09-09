A youth mental health support initiative was recently launched in Shanghai to build a global ecosystem for youth mental well-being.
The initiative, called "Oasis of the Mind" and unveiled by United Nations officials and international experts, aims to foster a global support network for young people's mental well-being and usher in a new phase of global youth mental health management.
It will integrate the UN's global network resources, the academic research strengths, and the practical experience of different countries in mental health services to provide comprehensive support for youngsters.
Over the weekend experts and scholars from China, the United States, Germany and Japan gathered at Shanghai Lida University during the 3rd Global Mental Health Academic Conference to explore frontier issues in the field of mental health, advancing integration, innovation, and evidence-based practices in psychology.
Carol Humphreys, president of California's Sofia University, noted that mental health is a universal topic. She stressed that connecting the global mental health community through cross-cultural exchanges is key to finding collective solutions to worldwide challenges.
Experts introduced new perspectives on understanding the development and application of human potential, highlighting the transformative role of artificial intelligence and art workshops in mental health and personality development.