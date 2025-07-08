A food company in Anting Town has become the first enterprise in Jiading to implement the "Sunshine Factory" model for food production, achieving digital transformation of its production workshop, breaking down the "walls" of traditional food factories.

At dawn, fresh vegetables with morning dew are transported from fields to the production workshop of Shanghai Chengzu Food Co in Anting.

In the clean and bright standardized workshop, workers in uniforms wash, cut, and package the vegetables. These once invisible production scenes can now be viewed in real time by consumers by simply scanning the QR code on the product packaging.

It was an innovative change under the "Sunshine Factory" model recently launched by the Jiading District Market Regulation Bureau, turning invisible factories into visible guarantees.

"We've installed high-definition cameras over key processes such as raw material storage, food processing, and product packaging, which not only improves quality management but also reduces the cost of manual inspections," said Luo Jun, general manager of the company.

In terms of production quality, data-driven records of the production process help managers quickly spot problems and carry out targeted improvements.

When consumers purchase Chengzu's vegetables at supermarkets like Hema, scanning the QR code allows them to view real-time production footage and trace information such as raw material sources and production dates. This transparent consumption experience makes food safety truly tangible, and supervisable.

"We hope to provide consumers with a more transparent and reassuring food consumption experience through this innovative model," said Gao Zehong, head of the bureau's food production supervision and management department.

The suburban district plans to develop 10 percent of the district's active food production enterprises into "Sunshine Factory" models by the end of this year.