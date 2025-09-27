Asian markets were caught off guard on Friday by US President Donald Trump's announcement of a new round of tariffs on imports of drugs, furniture and heavy truck imports.

"Barely anyone had anticipated such a move by the US, which instantly sent a chill through markets," said Sun Lijian, an economics professor at Fudan University. "This decision comes out of nowhere and again shows how unpredictable the US is now."

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.65 percent on Friday, while the smaller Shenzhen Component Index slumped 1.76 percent and ChiNext nosedived 2.6 percent. The declines eroded the rallies of previous days, but Shanghai's market ended the week with a 0.16 percent gain, Shenzhen was up 1.06 percent, and ChiNext added 1.86 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 1.35 percent on Friday, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.87 percent and South Korea's Kospi tumbled 2.45 percent.

Trump announced a 100 percent tariff on branded drugs, a 25 percent duty on imported heavy-duty trucks, a 50 percent tariff on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, and a 30 percent tariff on furniture. The new duties take effect on October 1.