Goodbye, old North Square: Shanghai Railway Station renovation to begin

CFP

If you've ever struggled through the cramped underground passages while switching between Metro Lines 3 and 4 at Shanghai Railway Station, the upcoming changes will make your journey much easier. The North Square of the station will undergo a major renovation, with 1.45 billion yuan (US$20.22 million) being invested to improve passenger flow and reduce congestion, according to Xinmin Evening News. The project will feature seven key improvements, including a new underground passage and an upgraded transfer hall for Metro Lines 3 and 4.

Ti Gong

New underground passage connecting North and South Squares A 350-meter-long underground passage will be built on the west side, linking the North and South Squares. This 8-meter-wide passage will streamline connections between the two areas, making transfers more direct and reducing the need for detours. Currently, passengers need to walk a long way to a narrow underground passage to commute between the two squares. It's especially exhausting for passengers carrying heavy luggage.

Upgraded transfer hall for Metro Lines 1, 3, and 4 A new 9,205-square-meter transfer hall will be constructed on the east side of the Metro Line 1 station. Passengers will be able to transfer between Lines 1, 3, and 4 without exiting the station, eliminating the need for new security checks and reducing transfer time. Currently, Line 1 operates beneath the South Square, while Lines 3 and 4 serve the North Square, creating a transfer process that typically takes passengers between 5 and 10 minutes. The new transfer hall is expected to address this gap by providing a direct, interconnected pathway within the station complex.