If you've ever struggled through the cramped underground passages while switching between Metro Lines 3 and 4 at Shanghai Railway Station, the upcoming changes will make your journey much easier.
The North Square of the station will undergo a major renovation, with 1.45 billion yuan (US$20.22 million) being invested to improve passenger flow and reduce congestion, according to Xinmin Evening News.
The project will feature seven key improvements, including a new underground passage and an upgraded transfer hall for Metro Lines 3 and 4.
New underground passage connecting North and South Squares
A 350-meter-long underground passage will be built on the west side, linking the North and South Squares.
This 8-meter-wide passage will streamline connections between the two areas, making transfers more direct and reducing the need for detours.
Currently, passengers need to walk a long way to a narrow underground passage to commute between the two squares. It's especially exhausting for passengers carrying heavy luggage.
Upgraded transfer hall for Metro Lines 1, 3, and 4
A new 9,205-square-meter transfer hall will be constructed on the east side of the Metro Line 1 station.
Passengers will be able to transfer between Lines 1, 3, and 4 without exiting the station, eliminating the need for new security checks and reducing transfer time.
Currently, Line 1 operates beneath the South Square, while Lines 3 and 4 serve the North Square, creating a transfer process that typically takes passengers between 5 and 10 minutes. The new transfer hall is expected to address this gap by providing a direct, interconnected pathway within the station complex.
Improved underground space
More than 70,000 square meters of underground space will be upgraded.
The space will be developed into two levels: one for pedestrians, taxi pick-up zones, and car waiting areas, and the other for private cars and ride-hailing vehicles, helping to reduce aboveground congestion.
The renovation is expected to be completed by 2026, creating a more modern and efficient transport hub at Shanghai Railway Station.
This project builds on the 2010 renovation and is part of the city's ongoing efforts to improve its infrastructure.