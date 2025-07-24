Six university students died after falling into a flotation tank during a visit to a copper-molybdenum processing plant in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Wednesday.

The students, juniors majoring in mineral processing engineering from Northeastern University in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, fell into the over 10-meter-deep tank filled with mineral slurry at the Wunugetushan copper-molybdenum mine after metal grates covering the tank gave way beneath them.

Despite rescue efforts, all six students were pronounced dead. One accompanying teacher sustained injuries.

According to another student of the same major interviewed by Southern Metropolis Daily, the tank was like a mudslide, and if someone falls into it, it's impossible for them to move.

Flotation tanks are central to ore processing, separating valuable minerals from waste using foam flotation methods.

Industry experts told Jimu News that the slurry inside tanks contains suspended solids, chemical reagents and heavy metal ions, posing risks of corrosion and high temperatures.

China National Gold, parent of the plant, released a statement on today expressing deep condolences for the victims and apologies to their families and the public, adding the investigation is ongoing.

Just days before the tragedy, the WeChat account of China Gold Inner Mongolia Mining that operates the processing plant had touted its commitment to safety. On July 11, the company held a mid-year meeting of its safety production committee, reaffirming that "safety is the top priority in all work."

A February post also highlighted the company's emphasis on regular inspections, staff training and recent upgrades, including the replacement of grating panels on flotation platforms.

China National Gold's stock price tumbled at market open today, nearly hitting the daily trading limit. By around 11:20am, shares were down over 5 percent.