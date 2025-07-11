A scrappy rapper who proudly embraces a raw homegrown style has just unseated Mandopop king Jay Chou on Spotify.

Known by the moniker SKAI ISYOURGOD, or Lanlao, the 26-year-old rapper from Huizhou, Guangdong, reached over 3.02 million monthly listeners as of July 7, making him the most-streamed Chinese-language artist on one of the world's largest music platforms.

His rise wasn't backed by major labels or polished visuals – just a home studio in Chengdu, a DIY music video, and a viral track called Dazhan Hongtu ("Blueprint Supreme").

The song, based on a traditional four-character idiom often seen in Chinese calligraphy, has taken over dance challenges and short-video apps, looping endlessly from phones across the country.

Yet the man behind the hit seems almost indifferent to the buzz.

"Just luck," he told Hongxing News, a Chengdu-based outlet. "If it wasn't me, it would've been someone else."