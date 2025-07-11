A scrappy rapper who proudly embraces a raw homegrown style has just unseated Mandopop king Jay Chou on Spotify.
Known by the moniker SKAI ISYOURGOD, or Lanlao, the 26-year-old rapper from Huizhou, Guangdong, reached over 3.02 million monthly listeners as of July 7, making him the most-streamed Chinese-language artist on one of the world's largest music platforms.
His rise wasn't backed by major labels or polished visuals – just a home studio in Chengdu, a DIY music video, and a viral track called Dazhan Hongtu ("Blueprint Supreme").
The song, based on a traditional four-character idiom often seen in Chinese calligraphy, has taken over dance challenges and short-video apps, looping endlessly from phones across the country.
Yet the man behind the hit seems almost indifferent to the buzz.
"Just luck," he told Hongxing News, a Chengdu-based outlet. "If it wasn't me, it would've been someone else."
The phrase Dazhan Hongtu (大展宏图) roughly means "to realize one's grand ambitions" – often used as a well-wishing slogan and seen on decorative scrolls in homes and businesses.
For SKAI ISYOURGOD, the inspiration came from a personal moment: while gifting a tea set to his uncle, he casually wrote the phrase as a calligraphic message. That spontaneous gesture would later become the hook of a global hit.
Born in 1998 in Huizhou, southern Guangdong Province, SKAI ISYOURGOD studied acting at Sichuan University of Media and Communications. He worked as a background actor and briefly held a job at a power company before quitting to pursue music full-time.
His debut studio album was released in 2023, but it was 2024's follow-up, "Bafang Laicai," or Stacks from All Sides, featuring Blueprint Supreme, that propelled him into the spotlight.
The album's lead single Blueprint Supreme was reportedly written in under an hour in his modest Chengdu apartment.
"I wrote it because I was broke," he admitted with typical candor.
Even as Blueprint Supreme climbed international charts and won him fans, SKAI ISYOURGOD insists little has changed.
He jokes that he's tired of hearing his own song and even hits the "not interested" button when it shows up on his feed.
Despite the success, he has declined to expand his team beyond four people. As for being labeled a one-hit wonder? He shrugs.
"It's fine if I fade away one day," he told Hongxing News. "As long as I'm not starving."