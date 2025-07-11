Ahead of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue in Beijing, Nicholas Morris, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs and in the Office of the Prime Minister, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, visited Shanghai's Tesla Gigafactory and Yangshan Port this week.

"The factory has surpassed all limits. It showcased the innovation, efficiency, and dynamism of the Chinese people," he said.

At the port, he added: "The core function of a port is to ensure the fast and efficient flow of goods – Yangshan exemplifies this perfectly."

China's port technologies are world-class. We hope to deepen cooperation in this field, Morris added.