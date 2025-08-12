The popularity of Suchao, a local amateur soccer league in Jiangsu Province, has taken the nation by storm, and Jiading is no exception.

A newly completed 5,000-square-meter football field in Jiabei Country Park has quickly become a hotspot, boasting over a 90 percent reservation rate for various evening slots.

This initiative follows the successful implementation of a night cycling project and signifies another step toward addressing the diverse sports needs of residents, rapidly establishing itself as a new landmark for "park + sports" integrated development.

The venue uses high-quality turf and anti-slip shock-absorbing layers. Facilities include 24-hour hot-water showers, lockers and spectator areas, with public welfare slots priced 60 percent lower than market rates.

Urban sports lovers like Wu from the Minhang District cherish the countryside setting.



