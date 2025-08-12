The popularity of Suchao, a local amateur soccer league in Jiangsu Province, has taken the nation by storm, and Jiading is no exception.
A newly completed 5,000-square-meter football field in Jiabei Country Park has quickly become a hotspot, boasting over a 90 percent reservation rate for various evening slots.
This initiative follows the successful implementation of a night cycling project and signifies another step toward addressing the diverse sports needs of residents, rapidly establishing itself as a new landmark for "park + sports" integrated development.
The venue uses high-quality turf and anti-slip shock-absorbing layers. Facilities include 24-hour hot-water showers, lockers and spectator areas, with public welfare slots priced 60 percent lower than market rates.
Urban sports lovers like Wu from the Minhang District cherish the countryside setting.
"Surrounded by rice paddies and lush trees, running here is so refreshing. The 'natural oxygen bar plus professional pitch' experience is rare in Shanghai," Wu said.
With over 90 percent of evening reservations, the pitch's popularity stems from thorough research.