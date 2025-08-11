Robots enter a new era of commercialization

Ti Gong

The 2025 World Robot Conference in Beijing shows a fundamental industry shift: Robots are transitioning from showy demonstrations to commercial applications. A record 200 robotics businesses attended this year's event, underscoring a focus on tangible deployment. Unitree, AgiBot and UBTech, along with Nvidia, are leading the industry's next growth phase with deep AI-robotics integration. Embodied intelligent robots need real-world pilot deployments to validate technologies and optimize engineering, according to International Data Corp. IDC analyst Li Junlan said that different apps are "paving the way for mass adoption."

Key players drive commercial adoption Unitree founder Wang Xingxing is convinced that humanoid robot shipments will double annually. He is predicting hundreds of thousands to a million units within two to three years, thanks to technological advances.

Ti Gong

Wang stressed the importance of robots performing beneficial activities. He believes the biggest bottleneck is the constraints of large-scale robot models, which are trailing behind general AI in the "initial stage of ChatGPT." In the next two to five years, he expects to improve huge models, low-cost hardware, and computational power. Shanghai-based AgiBot has signed a "several dozen million yuan" deal with Fulin Precision Co to deploy roughly 100 Expedition A2-W humanoid robots in Fulin's plants. This is China's first large-scale commercial contract for embodied intelligent robots in the industrial sector, marking a significant worldwide milestone. The agreement marks the industry's official shift from the validation stage to the next era of commercial implementation. AgiBot and Unitree received 124 million yuan (US$17 million) in orders from China Mobile in July, the largest humanoid robot transaction in the country. Five humanoid robots from Hong Kong-listed UBTech were on display, including the Walker S2, the first with autonomous battery switching. The company's robots are in factories worldwide, proving their industrial readiness.

Ti Gong

The AI-robotics nexus: a catalyst for growth Nvidia's presence at the conference highlights AI's pivotal role in accelerating commercialization. Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and Simulation Technology, explained that Nvidia's solutions support cloud-scale model training, physics-based simulations for synthetic data generation, and real-time AI deployment. Several top Chinese robotics firms, including Unitree, AgiBot and Fourier, are leveraging these platforms.

Ti Gong