Hu Min|2025-7-3
Shanghai gets ready for a cool visual feast of lotus and water lily
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A lotus is in full bloom at Shanghai Guyi Garden

A cool visual feast will be presented across Shanghai with the annual Shanghai Lotus and Water Lily Exhibition set to open on Monday.

At Shanghai Guyi Garden, a Jiangnan-style classic garden with a 500-year history in suburban Jiading District, the main venue of the exhibition, over a thousand pots of renowned, unique and rare lotus varieties from home and abroad are blooming in the lawn exhibition area.

Among them, the garden's first internationally registered variety, Yilian Youmeng, makes a stunning debut. Paired with a spray system and wooden walkways, it looks like a fairyland.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A blooming scene at Guyi Garden

In the pond area, red, pink, golden and multicolored lotuses bloom in full splendor, and the water lily exhibition area boasts tropical, cold-hardy and other categories, with night-blooming water lilies lighting up the summer night like a galaxy.

During the exhibition, people can experience intangible cultural heritage items such as dough modeling, dyed and printed fabrics and lotus leaf dyeing, allowing them to touch the texture of traditional culture through hands-on creation.

There will also be exhibitions on the Jiangnan-style gardens, lotus culture seals and lotus calligraphy and painting at the same time.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor takes photos of various potted lotus flowers.

Gourmets will be treated to a banquet featuring lotus-themed cuisines such as lotus root xiaolongbao (small steamed buns) and creative lotus dishes.

Zhabei Park in Jing'an District will strike a "lotus+art" chord, offering audio-visual revelry through musical pop-up and lotus markets. Huangxing Park in Yangpu District will create a "starry path" night market, where light corridors and cultural creative food weave a dreamy summer night.

At the same time, Shenyuan Garden in Shanghai Expo Culture Park in the Pudong New Area will invite you to experience the ancient art and romance of beating the heat.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition presents a visual feast.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai Guyi Garden 古猗园

Date: Through August 7, 7am-6:30pm

Admission: 12 yuan

Address: 218 Huyi Road, Jiading District

嘉定区沪宜公路218号

Zhabei Park 闸北公园

Date: Through August 7, 5am-10pm

Admission: Free

Address: 1555 Gonghexin Road, Jing'an District

静安区共和新路1555号

Shanghai Expo Culture Park 上海世博文化公园

Date: Through August 7, 9am-5pm

Admission: 30 yuan for Shenyuan Garden

Address: 100 Jikun Road, Pudong New Area

浦东新区济坤路100号