Zhai Xinxin, the former spouse of WePhone founder Su Xiangmao, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday.

The Haidian District People's Court in Beijing also imposed a fine of 100,000 yuan (approximately US$14,052) and ordered her to pay an additional 70,000 yuan to Su's family for funeral and related expenses.

The court found that shortly after marrying Su in 2017, Zhai demanded a divorce and threatened to expose his alleged tax and business issues unless he paid her 10 million yuan and transferred a property in Hainan Province to her.

Su paid her 6.6 million yuan and transferred the property, but she continued to demand more money.

On September 7, 2017, Su took his own life, leaving a note that accused Zhai of deceit and extortion. His death ignited widespread outrage and calls for justice throughout China.

The court determined that Zhai's actions constituted extortion of an "especially huge amount," emphasizing that the marriage lasted only 42 days and that her demands lacked legal justification.

Although Zhai returned the illicit gains in 2023, the court deemed her crime serious enough to impose an additional sentence.