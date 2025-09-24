From Lake Tekapo to the world: The unlikely journey of a 7-year-old Chinese girl's diary

A simple diary, accidentally left behind by a seven-year-old Chinese tourist at the scenic Lake Tekapo in New Zealand, has transformed into an unexpected vessel of global connection and warmth, uniting strangers from around the world through messages of hope and goodwill, according to a report by the Yangtze Evening Post. The heartwarming story began during the Chinese New Year holiday period early this year, when Zi Handong, a young girl from Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, was vacationing with her family. Shortly after writing her first entry – a charming account of their travels on January 31, filled with wobbly handwriting, pinyin, and illustrations – as part of a winter holiday assignment, Zi unfortunately lost the blue-covered notebook at the lakeside. The diary was soon discovered by other visitors to the stunning location, famed for its turquoise waters and starry skies. Amused by the child's innocent account, the first finder left a message in Chinese: "Hope you come back to get it." While another soon added, "Probably won't come back for it."

What followed was an organic, crowd-sourced effort of kindness. On February 3, another traveler wrote, "Wishing the child healthy growth." By February 5, a fellow Shenzhen native stumbled upon the diary, noting, "Haha, it's Feb 5, 2025 now – wonder if the kid has returned to China? I'm from Shenzhen; where are you from, next visitor?" This visitor also encouraged others to date their entries. The initiative grew when a tourist from southwest China's Sichuan Province, visiting with her mother, not only left a message but also placed a pen beside the notebook, inviting future finders to share their wishes and blessings. After photos of the diary were shared on social media with a call to find Zi Handong, the post quickly went viral, attracting tens of thousands of views. The spot where the diary was placed soon became an unofficial attraction, with travelers making a special trip to seek out the little blue book and contribute to its pages. The diary was soon filled with entries from people across the globe. According to Zi's mother, who later tracked the diary's journey online, about 60-70 percent of the messages were in Chinese, 20 percent in English, and roughly 10 percent in other languages. While most notes expressed blessings or shared travel experiences, one entry from a Palestinian visitor stood out. A handful of messages reflected personal struggles, but these were often followed by supportive replies from later readers offering comfort and encouragement.

Touched by the international response, Zi's family arranged for the filled diary to be returned to Shenzhen, where it now serves as a unique keepsake of their daughter's unintentional impact. But the story didn't end there. After the original diary was full, visitors began leaving new notebooks – sealed in waterproof bags and hidden among the lakeside rocks – turning the act of finding and writing in the diaries into a popular "treasure hunt" for travelers visiting Lake Tekapo. In July, an Australian tourist who went searching for the hidden notebooks described the challenge of locating them among the stones, but spoke of being moved by the heartfelt messages she found.