The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear) proudly commemorated the 100th anniversary of its iconic blimp, with a spectacular local celebration at the opening ceremony of the 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season on July 4.

Close to 200 participants including customers, media, dignitaries and Goodyear employees gathered to witness the Goodyear blimp soar above the Huangpu River, marking a century of legacy, innovation and global impact.

"The Goodyear blimp centennial celebrates our legacy of innovation and excellence with enthusiasts around the globe," said Nathaniel Madarang, Goodyear Asia Pacific President.

"In Asia Pacific, we're thrilled to mark this milestone with the blimp's flight over Shanghai's Huangpu River, highlighting the city's vibrant summer charm. With our leading tire technologies, we aim to be number one in tires and service in the luxury, SUV, and EV segments."

Goodyear has been experimenting with lighter than aircraft ships since as early as 1910. Starting with the Pilgrim in 1925, the Goodyear Blimp has served as a public relations vehicle to drive brand awareness for the company and delight fans in communities across the world.

The blimp has been a symbol of American culture for a century, participating in numerous historic moments and public relations efforts since its inaugural flight in 1925. It has graced marquee events, from the Olympics to the Super Bowl, and has been featured in popular media while supporting charitable causes.