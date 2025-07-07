The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear) proudly commemorated the 100th anniversary of its iconic blimp, with a spectacular local celebration at the opening ceremony of the 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season on July 4.
Close to 200 participants including customers, media, dignitaries and Goodyear employees gathered to witness the Goodyear blimp soar above the Huangpu River, marking a century of legacy, innovation and global impact.
"The Goodyear blimp centennial celebrates our legacy of innovation and excellence with enthusiasts around the globe," said Nathaniel Madarang, Goodyear Asia Pacific President.
"In Asia Pacific, we're thrilled to mark this milestone with the blimp's flight over Shanghai's Huangpu River, highlighting the city's vibrant summer charm. With our leading tire technologies, we aim to be number one in tires and service in the luxury, SUV, and EV segments."
Goodyear has been experimenting with lighter than aircraft ships since as early as 1910. Starting with the Pilgrim in 1925, the Goodyear Blimp has served as a public relations vehicle to drive brand awareness for the company and delight fans in communities across the world.
The blimp has been a symbol of American culture for a century, participating in numerous historic moments and public relations efforts since its inaugural flight in 1925. It has graced marquee events, from the Olympics to the Super Bowl, and has been featured in popular media while supporting charitable causes.
Goodyear's Vision: number one in Tires & Service
Goodyear's presence in the Asia Pacific is marked by advanced research and development and state-of-the-art manufacturing, driving innovation in the tire industry.
Goodyear has solidified its leadership in China's tire industry over three decades, becoming the first foreign-invested tire manufacturer in 1994 and establishing a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region with its Shanghai headquarters.
In 2024, Goodyear launched ElectricDrive Sustainable-Material Tire, China's first retail tire with International Sustainability and Carbon Certification mark (ISCC mark), containing over 70 percent sustainable-material, advancing its goal of 100 percent sustainable tires by 2030.
Early this year, Goodyear proudly announced the grand opening of Goodyear's first Mickey Thompson retail store worldwide in Shanghai.
Goodyear and Mickey Thompson, together with Cooper, have each played a monumental role in the history of tires for the off-road and 4x4 segments.
In May, Goodyear launched the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 SUV across Asia Pacific, a tire that embodies 45 years of the iconic Eagle F1 brand's motorsport-inspired innovation.
This cutting-edge tire delivers superior handling and braking performance, blending exhilarating performance with everyday practicality for the fast-growing premium SUV market.