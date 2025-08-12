The Shanghai Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicle Industry Cluster was unveiled in Jiading recently, signaling the start of its construction.

The technological revolution and industrial transformation are transforming the automotive sector, creating tremendous potential and difficulties for domestic and foreign automakers.

Last year, the city's vehicle industry's output value reached 703.5 billion yuan (US$ 7.19 billion).

An action plan for collaboratively building an intelligent connected new energy vehicle industry cluster (2025-2030) and Jiading District policies supporting its growth were released on the occasion.

The action plan specifies 18 tasks to assist with cluster area building.

By 2030, Jiading will have established an intelligent connected new energy vehicle whole-industry-chain development environment.







