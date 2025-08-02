A small island in Shanghai is about to become a big playground for anime and gaming fans.

Fuxing Island, the only inland island along Shanghai's Huangpu River, will host a major erciyuan, or the two-dimensional pop culture about anime, manga and gaming, event from August 8 to 10.

The event, called Red Land Open World Adventure Island, is organized by social media platform Xiaohongshu (RedNote) and is expected to attract tens of thousands of anime and gaming fans.

The event will transform 80,000 square meters of the island into an immersive adventure zone.

Fans can explore over 50 well-known anime and gaming worlds, such as Pokémon, Genshin Impact, Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed: Shadows.

The island will become the world's first so-called "Pain Island," a term used by anime fans to describe spaces decorated with intense fan-themed visuals and experiences.