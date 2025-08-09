Shanghai has launched a new policy offering substantial social insurance subsidies to employers supporting female staff during maternity leave, aiming to ease workplace barriers for women and foster a more "childbirth-friendly" society.



Unveiled on August 8 by the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and four partner departments, the initiative targets employers who comply with maternity leave regulations. Under the new rules, eligible companies will receive a 50 percent subsidy on the social insurance premiums they pay for employees on maternity or childbirth leave. This coverage includes pensions, medical insurance (which incorporates maternity insurance), unemployment insurance, and work-related injury insurance.

The policy applies to births occurring on or after January 1, 2025, with subsidies available for a six-month period starting in the month of the employee's childbirth.

To qualify, employers must legally grant the full 158-day maternity leave mandated by local regulations and continue paying social insurance premiums throughout that time.

Beyond financial support, the policy encourages employers to create "childbirth-friendly positions" for returning mothers, such as offering flexible work hours, remote work options, adjusted leave policies, and tailored performance assessments.

A pilot program for such positions, launched in December 2024, has already benefited over 5,000 employees, according to official data.

These measures aim to help women balance professional and family responsibilities more effectively.

Officials say the new policy represents a key step in Shanghai's efforts to support working families, easing financial pressures on employers while promoting a more inclusive workplace culture for women during and after childbirth.