Guqin and Kunqu Opera captivate Wellington audience

Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

In a captivating display of China's intangible cultural heritage (ICH), the enchanting melodies of the guqin (a plucked seven-string zither) and the elegant artistry of Kunqu Opera recently won the hearts of New Zealand audiences. Demonstrating the transcendent power of music to bridge languages and cultures, the performance forged a profound connection and served as a vibrant bridge for emotional and cultural exchange between the two nations. Yesterday, the Fourth China-New Zealand Arts Festival was held at The Opera House in Wellington. Artists from both countries engaged in a deep cultural dialogue through diverse forms, including dance, music, and opera, striking a powerful chord with more than 1,000 guests from various sectors of China and New Zealand.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong stated in an address: "Despite the vast geographic distance between China and New Zealand, our peoples are connected in hearts and minds. Let us harness the power of art to nurture this precious trans-oceanic friendship, and employ cultural exchanges as a bridge to deepen mutual understanding, build consensus, and contribute to the sustained, sound and steady growth of China-New Zealand relations."

Ti Gong

Grant Smith, President of Global Cities New Zealand and Mayor of Palmerston North, noted that Shanghai and Dunedin, as well as Xiamen and Wellington, are sister cities. Against the backdrop of globalization, the number of China-New Zealand sister-city partnerships has increased to 42 pairs, which serve as a vital conduit for cross-border and cross-cultural friendship and exchange.

Ti Gong