In a captivating display of China's intangible cultural heritage (ICH), the enchanting melodies of the guqin (a plucked seven-string zither) and the elegant artistry of Kunqu Opera recently won the hearts of New Zealand audiences. Demonstrating the transcendent power of music to bridge languages and cultures, the performance forged a profound connection and served as a vibrant bridge for emotional and cultural exchange between the two nations.
Yesterday, the Fourth China-New Zealand Arts Festival was held at The Opera House in Wellington. Artists from both countries engaged in a deep cultural dialogue through diverse forms, including dance, music, and opera, striking a powerful chord with more than 1,000 guests from various sectors of China and New Zealand.
Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong stated in an address: "Despite the vast geographic distance between China and New Zealand, our peoples are connected in hearts and minds. Let us harness the power of art to nurture this precious trans-oceanic friendship, and employ cultural exchanges as a bridge to deepen mutual understanding, build consensus, and contribute to the sustained, sound and steady growth of China-New Zealand relations."
Grant Smith, President of Global Cities New Zealand and Mayor of Palmerston North, noted that Shanghai and Dunedin, as well as Xiamen and Wellington, are sister cities. Against the backdrop of globalization, the number of China-New Zealand sister-city partnerships has increased to 42 pairs, which serve as a vital conduit for cross-border and cross-cultural friendship and exchange.
Guqin artist Shi Jian from Shanghai's suburban Songjiang District performed the classic piece "Drunken Fisherman Singing at Sunset." With the deep, mellow and resonant tones of the guqin, she vividly painted an auditory picture of a vast, twilight-hazy landscape and a fisherman singing in his cups, transporting the audience into the music's serene and distant realm.
Equally impressive was Kunqu performer Fu Rong, also from Songjiang, who presented an excerpt from "The Peony Pavilion – Seeking the Dream." With her crystal-clear and melodious voice, exquisite and refined movements, and meticulously crafted lyrics, she movingly narrated the poignant love story of Du Liniang and Liu Mengmei, deeply touching everyone present.
A representative from Songjiang remarked: "Through high-quality performances and in-depth exchange activities, we hope to offer New Zealanders a firsthand experience of the timeless artistic charm of guqin and Kunqu. Within the graceful melodies and singing, we aim to deepen their understanding and appreciation of Chinese culture."
The China-New Zealand Arts Festival, a beloved event among locals, continues to play a significant and positive role in promoting ongoing cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two nations.