With a starting price of 150 million yuan (US$20.9 million), a historic villa in downtown Shanghai failed to find a buyer at an online auction.
The property at 532 Yuyuan Road is part of Liulin Villa, a century-old complex with 11 garden-style houses in Jing'an District.
The two-story villa, built in 1924, spans 346.66 square metres and lies on an 848.75 square metre plot of land. It has multiple bedrooms, two bathrooms, and has been completely refurbished. The house has featured in television series, including "Nothing But Thirty" and "Your Home Is My Business."
The Alibaba auction page showed that there were no registrations or bids. About 590 people set reminders, and the page has been viewed 23,490 times. Shanghai Zhengshunyuan Auction Co stated it is unclear whether the villa will be relisted or the price will be adjusted.
The villa is leased until 2029 for 67,500 yuan per month. The sale is not judicial and has no legal disputes, said the auction plartform.
Liulin Villa includes 10 detached garden homes and one row house. The brick-and-wood buildings are protected historic properties. Former residents include notable figures such as Feng Zhian, a Kuomintang general and anti-Japanese war hero.
Shanghai has about 4,000 to 5,000 old villas. More than 90 percent are state-owned and rented out.
Only 200 privately owned villas have a clear legal status and are available for sale. About 50 of them are in good condition and listed on the market. Most are priced above 100 million yuan.