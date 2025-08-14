With a starting price of 150 million yuan (US$20.9 million), a historic villa in downtown Shanghai failed to find a buyer at an online auction.

The property at 532 Yuyuan Road is part of Liulin Villa, a century-old complex with 11 garden-style houses in Jing'an District.

The two-story villa, built in 1924, spans 346.66 square metres and lies on an 848.75 square metre plot of land. It has multiple bedrooms, two bathrooms, and has been completely refurbished. The house has featured in television series, including "Nothing But Thirty" and "Your Home Is My Business."

The Alibaba auction page showed that there were no registrations or bids. About 590 people set reminders, and the page has been viewed 23,490 times. Shanghai Zhengshunyuan Auction Co stated it is unclear whether the villa will be relisted or the price will be adjusted.