Songjiang's intangible cultural heritage shines at China's National Day reception in New Zealand

Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

This week, a selection of intangible cultural heritage items from Shanghai's suburban Songjiang District, including Gu embroidery and Songjiang cloth, were featured at the reception celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in New Zealand. The event was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the Pacific island country. The unique artistic expression and exquisite craftsmanship of the Jiangnan area (region to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) captivated and drew high praise from New Zealand officials and attendees. Held at Wellington's Museum of New Zealand, the reception gathered over 400 participants, including New Zealand government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and local community representatives. Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said: "China looks forward to working with the New Zealand side to enhance strategic communication, deepen our complementary economic ties, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges."

Ti Gong

Grahame Morton, Deputy Secretary of New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, noted that China is an extremely important trade partner for New Zealand. In addition to economic and trade cooperation, the two sides have also achieved positive outcomes in areas such as education, tourism and climate change, while people-to-people and cultural exchanges continue to deepen.

Ti Gong

The exhibition showcased precious works of Gu embroidery, Songjiang cloth and jacquard craftwork. Chen Yifan, a skilled embroiderer from Songjiang, who is also an inheritor of the craft, gave a live demonstration at a specially set-up embroidery frame, highlighting the refined artistry of Gu embroidery.

Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

"Gu embroidery is renowned for masterfully blending needlework with the artistry of painting, characterized by its elegant style and frequent use of floral and bird themes. While the embroideries resemble traditional paintings, they go beyond them through exquisite detailing – capturing subtle variations in texture, light , and shadow – making them exceptionally refined and artistically significant," Chen said. Rawiri Waititi, Member of Parliament and co-leader of Te Pāti Māori party, expressed amazement at the craftsmanship of Songjiang cloth, saying, "Many patterns of Songjiang cloth bear striking similarities to our traditional Māori designs. We both draw inspiration from nature, and it brings me great joy to see such shared cultural connections." To enhance the immersive cultural experience, Songjiang District also presented the Kunqu Opera "The Peony Pavilion – A Stroll in the Garden" and the guqin (a plucked seven-string zither). These melodic interpretations of classic Chinese tales drew warm applause.

Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily