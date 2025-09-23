4th Global Digital Trade Expo set to kick off in Hangzhou

Ti Gong

The fourth Global Digital Trade Expo will be held at the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center from September 25 to 29, highlighting China's latest push to expand its digital economy. China's only national-level expo dedicated to digital trade, the five-day event in the Zhejiang Province capital brings together 1,671 exhibitors across 155,000 square meters, covering fields from artificial intelligence (AI) and smart mobility to digital healthcare and cross-border e-commerce.

Highlights to Watch: 'Six Little Dragons' Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons"– six homegrown high-tech firms: DeepSeek, Unitree, Game Science, Deep Robotics, BrainCo and Manycore – will showcase breakthroughs in AI, robotics, neuroscience and gaming.

Game Science, best known for its hit "Black Myth: Wukong," will unveil its new title "Black Myth: Zhongkui." BrainCo will present its lightweight yet powerful Revo 2 bionic hand, capable of lifting 20 kilograms and sensing textures and force. Unitree brings its humanoid robot G1, a 1.32-meter-tall machine that can sprint over 2 meters per second, leap 1.4 meters, and perform complex stunts. Live robot competitions are also on the agenda.

Robotics Showcase Over 60 functional robots will be on display. The ZJU-Hangzhou Global Scientific and Technological Innovation Center will present Panther 2.0, the world's fastest quadrupedal robot at 8.89 meters per second. Xuanwuji Robotics will feature a robot band with drumming, guitar and wind instrument automatons, while Xingwuzhong debuts the world's first human-robot collaborative cleaning robot, capable of sweeping, vacuuming, drying floors and picking up trash.

Space Experiences Star Vision offers "Lunar Wish: Landing on the Far Side," where visitors in spacesuits can interact with AI robots tied to China's Chang'e-8 lunar mission, uploading their names and wishes to travel to the moon around 2029. Zhajiang Lab presents the Three-Body Computing Constellation, an immersive digital space exploration experience combining satellite footage and interactive installations.

Dunhuang Reimagined The Zhejiang Conservatory of Music and Dunhuang Culture and Tourism Group have recreated Tang Dynasty (618-907) grottoes using AI. Visitors can step inside a full-scale digital version of the Yulin Caves and interact with ancient instruments, triggering music and visuals in real time, blending art, culture and technology.

AR/VR and Immersive Gaming Lingban Technology unveils the world's first mass-produced consumer AI+AR (augmented reality) smart glasses, Rokid G1asses, weighing just 49 grams. The glasses combine optical displays, voice interaction and spatial computing, overlaying information onto the real world without blocking the view. Visitors can try repairing virtual devices, attending remote classes, or interacting with digital characters. QG Plan showcases the Wigain Omnision XR (extreme reality) headset, offering an immersive digital ecosystem with high computing power and multiple interaction modes. Zhejiang Turing Internet Research Institute's "Gravity" robot interacts in real time with expressive animations, paired with lightweight AR glasses for multilingual narration and intelligent responses. Visitors can also experience top Chinese IPs such as "Soul Land: Reversal of Time and Space" and "Delta Force," with high-end hardware delivering deeply immersive VR (virtual reality) gameplay. A pop-up for the animation film "Nobody" allows visitors to step directly into the story and capture shareable photos.

Future Mobility Tesla's newly-launched Model Y L will be available for public test drives in Zhejiang for the first time, while concept flying cars, unmanned boats and low-altitude logistics drones will also be on display. On September 24, a drone-and-helicopter light show over the Qiantang River will showcase high-tech entertainment with interactive elements for spectators.

Medical Support Fubao Robot monitors seniors' speech and facial cues to detect early psychological risks, combining AI analysis with professional assessments. Medtronic debuts implantable cardiac devices with remote monitoring, allowing patients to manage follow-ups from home. Cerebl Link demonstrates a thought-controlled exoskeleton, while Daien Medical provides accessible bathing solutions for seniors with limited mobility, highlighting innovations that combine healthcare and technology.

Global Trade The expo also serves as a global digital trade platform. International e-commerce giants, including Amazon, Alibaba and Wildberries, will be present, alongside delegations from the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and other countries, offering guidance on cross-border business, investment opportunities and smart-city collaborations.