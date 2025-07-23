Brain-computer interfaces, general-purpose robotics, embodied intelligence and other emerging AI-related industries are gaining traction in Minhang District.

A number of new investments and partnerships have been signed in recent months.

Brain-computer interface

Shanghai has begun building China's first brain-computer interface (BCI) industry cluster at the Shanghai New Hongqiao International Medical Center in Minhang.

The Shanghai Future Industry Cluster for Brain-Computer Interface aims to bring together innovative resources, industrial forces and clinical capabilities to accelerate the growth of the BCI area.

The project followed the introduction of the Shanghai Action Plan for Cultivating the Brain-Computer Interface Future Industry (2025-30) in January, which aimed to assist the development of invasive, semi-invasive and non-invasive BCI technology.

Minhang, Lingang Group, Shanghai State-owned Capital Investment Co Ltd and Huashan Hospital have inked a collaboration agreement.

The industry cluster is expected to be completely operational by the end of the year, bringing together businesses, research institutes and hospitals to increase communication and coordination among scientific research, engineering development and clinical application.

Two municipal key laboratories affiliated with Huashan Hospital have already been built in the cluster, one focusing on brain function remodeling and neural regeneration, and the other on clinical translation of BCI.

Smart robotics

The smart robotics industry is also getting a boost, with prominent players in the district receiving more support and development impetus.

Flexiv Robotics, a general-purpose adaptive robot developer based in Wujing Town's Zizhu High-Tech Development Park, reported last month that it has closed a "nine-figure US dollar" Series C fundraising round to invest in production expansion, R&D and ecosystem expansion.

Shanghai Everchanting Venture Capital Management and GF Xinde Investment Management led the transaction, which also included investors Hongtai Aplus and TH Capital, as well as current shareholders Gaorong Capital, eGarden Ventures and MFund.

Flexiv stated that this marks the latest entry into "a new development phase of accelerated commercialization," as the new funding provides a firm platform for Flexiv's future endeavors to increase manufacturing, scale up company operations, nurture its ecosystem and investigate forward-thinking innovations.

Embodied intelligence

Meanwhile, youthful scientists and academics, as well as industry leaders, are interested in embodied intelligence.

Embodied intelligence refers to AI systems that are not only computational but also integrated into robots to physically interact with the actual environment.

During a meeting held in late June at the Shanghai Industrial Smart Center in the Shanghai Maqiao AI Innovation Pilot Zone, nearly 100 researchers from over two dozen universities and institutes met with representatives from over 100 key industrial players.

The matchmaking session enabled in-depth discussions and panels on critical topics such as robot operating systems and basic components.

During the conference, the Foundation for the Development of Science and Technology in China and Shanghai Maqiao AI Innovation Pilot Zone signed a new partnership agreement to establish a regular mechanism to explore deeper collaboration between research bodies and industry players, as well as to create a long-term science and technology industry collaborative innovation mechanism for the pilot zone.