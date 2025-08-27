Shanghai's Huangpu District is stepping up efforts to attract foreign investment, international professionals and overseas visitors as part of its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) achievements, local officials announced at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Since 2021, Huangpu has added 30 new regional headquarters of multinational corporations, bringing the total to 83, accounting for 10 percent of the district's tax revenue.

Contracted foreign investment reached US$8.3 billion, according to district Party secretary Gao Yun.

The International Monetary Fund also opened its Shanghai regional center in Huangpu, underscoring the area's role as a global financial hub, said Gao.

To retain global talent, the downtown district established the Bund International Talent Service Center and rolled out policies to ease settlement and entrepreneurship for overseas professionals.

"More than 15,000 professionals have settled in Huangpu over the past five years, including 493 top-level experts. The district also recorded 4,279 foreign work entries," Huangpu director Xu Huili revealed.

She added that 7,700 talent apartments and additional housing resources have been made available to international professionals.