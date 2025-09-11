A city of warmth: 600k in cash lost across Shanghai returned intact

Can 200,000 yuan in cash left behind in a public restroom ever be recovered? A passenger discovered a bag containing 200,000 yuan (US$28,076) in the women's restroom at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and immediately turned it over to police, Jiefang Daily reported.

By the time police traced her, she had already boarded a train. Officers contacted the train staff, and she returned to the station later that evening to retrieve the bag. The money, intended for home renovations, was returned intact. The woman said she was about to leave the restroom when a phone call distracted her, leading to her forgetting the cash bag. She added, "losing money in a restroom with no cameras is the scariest thing." The traveler who found and handed in the cash hadn't left her name but later returned to check on the outcome. The two women met, hugged, and the owner thanked her in person.