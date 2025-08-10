'Dongji Rescue': a tribute to the bravery of Chinese fishermen

Ti Gong

Two days after its official release on August 8, "Dongji Rescue" saw a mixed result in box office, earning 196 million yuan (US$27.3 million) worth of ticket sales, according to box office tracker Beacon, a bit lower than the market expectation.

It was expected to be a new impetus for China's summer film market, following the success of "Dead To Rights," which has grossed over 2.2 billion yuan. So far, China's box office receipts in the summer season have surpassed 8.5 billion yuan. Directed by Guan Hu and Fei Zhenxiang, "Dongji Rescue" is based on a true but little-known story, set against the backdrop of China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45), of heroic Chinese fisherman in 1942. In the waters near Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, a Japanese cargo ship Lisbon Maru carrying more than 1,800 British prisoners of war was hit to sink.

Ti Gong

Chinese fishermen risked their own lives to save the British passengers who were blockaded by the Japanese army in the cabins of the sinking boat. Finally 384 British prisoners were rescued in spite of the artillery fire of the Japanese army. The documentary on the same historical event, "The Sink of the Lisbon Maru," earned wide acclaim last year. With a budget of around 500 million yuan, the film features compelling visual effects and lots of underwater scenes. The crew team conducted extensive research to restore history, strictly following the customs and traditions of Zhoushan, such as fishing boat craftsmanship, fishermen's song, and even the types of fish to be caught.

Ti Gong

Attending a special screening in Shanghai on August 10 with his cast, director Guan revealed that "we wanted to bring audience a new genre film – different characters, a different cultural aspect, and, most importantly, a unique audiovisual experience." Actors Zhu Yilong and Wu Lei play the leading roles – a pair of heroic fisherman brothers. Zhu spent three months on intensive training, cutting his body fat from 20 percent to under 10 percent. "I worked hard to look more like a fisherman," Zhu said, "so the viewers won't be distracted by my physique." "Dongji Rescue" will also be brought to a foreign audience. Following the China release, it will be screened overseas in a number of countries like Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, the UK, the US and Canada.

Xu Wei / Shanghai Daily