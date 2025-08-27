Chinese gamer grandpa wins Guinness 'ICON of Legend' honor

Yang Binglin, a 89-year-old gamer from southwest China's Sichuan Province, has been honored with the Guinness World Records' special "ICON of Legend" award, making him the only Chinese recipient of this prestigious title, along with other superstars including Taylor Swift and sprinter Usain Bolt, Red Star News reported today. This recognition comes shortly after he set another Guinness record in December 2023 as the "Oldest Male Gaming Streamer" at 88. After retiring in 1996, Yang began exploring video games. What started as casual fun with mini-games soon evolved into a passion for action-adventure titles such as Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, and Sniper Elite. Over the years, he has built an impressive collection of more than 500 game discs and experienced multiple generations of gaming consoles, from PlayStation 1 to PlayStation 5.

Four years ago, encouraged by his grandson, Yang started regularly recording his gameplay videos and became a content creator on Bilibili, where he interacts with young viewers in the comments section. His channel now boasts 325,000 followers who enjoy watching him play and share his insights. "I don't play games just to beat them – I play to find joy," Yang told Red Star News. "If I can't get past a level, I keep trying until I figure it out and I might spend a whole month on one game disc." For him, gaming mirrors life: It requires constant exploration, problem-solving, and perseverance. "This process trains your mind and helps you understand life," he added. His grandson shared that Yang is highly self-disciplined and never addicted to gaming. He starts playing at 3pm and rests punctually at 9:30pm daily. "He can't drive in real life, but he drives better than me in games. He takes detailed notes for every game – strategies, clear time and techniques.