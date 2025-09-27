A British design thinker and a Shanghai middle school student received top honors during the ongoing World Design Cities Conference (WDCC).

The awards were unveiled as part of the Frontier Design Prize (FDP) – the conference's flagship accolade. John Thackara, a Senior Fellow at the Royal College of Art in the United Kingdom, claimed the Distinguish Contribution Award, while Zhao Yunyang, a student at Shanghai's Tianlin No. 3 Middle School, took home the Innovation of the Year (K12) Award.

Thackara, 74, has spent decades bridging human activity with ecological systems. His career includes pioneering projects such as Dott 07 and City Eco Lab, which piloted sustainable concepts in real-world communities. Now, he is working on Design Harvests 3.0, an urban-rural interaction project in Chedun Town, Songjiang District, Shanghai.

Thackara, whose first book translated into Chinese hit shelves in 1995, said his work resonates with this year's WDCC theme: "Design Boosts Flourishing."