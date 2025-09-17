American tennis player Taylor Townsend issued a public apology on Monday after sparking backlash in China and abroad for mocking local cuisine in a series of social media posts.
Townsend, currently competing in the Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen, had posted several Instagram stories over the weekend where she ridiculed hotel buffet dishes such as bullfrog, soft-shelled turtle, and chicken organs. In the clips, she made exaggerated facial expressions and sarcastic remarks, calling the food “crazy” and giving it “2 out of 10.”
Her comments quickly went viral on Chinese social media, drawing anger from netizens who accused her of disrespecting Chinese culture. Critics described her remarks as “arrogant” and “condescending.”
Facing mounting criticism, Townsend released a video apology in which she expressed regret for her behavior.
“From the bottom of my heart, I want to sincerely apologize,” she said. “As a professional athlete, I’m fortunate to travel the world and experience cultural differences. That’s one of the things I love most about what I do. What I said does not reflect my true feelings. I’ll strive to be better, and I’m truly grateful to represent my country.”
Despite the apology, many online commentators remained critical, while others said they hoped Townsend would learn from the controversy and show greater cultural sensitivity in the future.