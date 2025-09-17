American tennis player Taylor Townsend issued a public apology on Monday after sparking backlash in China and abroad for mocking local cuisine in a series of social media posts.

Townsend, currently competing in the Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen, had posted several Instagram stories over the weekend where she ridiculed hotel buffet dishes such as bullfrog, soft-shelled turtle, and chicken organs. In the clips, she made exaggerated facial expressions and sarcastic remarks, calling the food “crazy” and giving it “2 out of 10.”

Her comments quickly went viral on Chinese social media, drawing anger from netizens who accused her of disrespecting Chinese culture. Critics described her remarks as “arrogant” and “condescending.”

Facing mounting criticism, Townsend released a video apology in which she expressed regret for her behavior.